A sneak peek into the life of Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi in channel The Q's new show 'Dil Se Connection'

Fans admire celebrities on screen and often shower them with love. But what often remains a mystery for them is how do these celebrities live? Channel The Q’s new show Dil Se Connection gives fans a sneak peek into the lives of celebrity couples.

After Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, now Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi will feature on the show. Says Sambhavna, “Dil Se Connection #SambhAvi Ke Saath is a real show, with me and Avinash in our real life. Audiences will get to see how we are off-camera, our real-life chemistry and even our real-life ordeals.”