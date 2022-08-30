Amitabh Bachchan asks 'KBC 14' contestant if raid scenes are properly shot in movies

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Sudhir Sharma, Superintendent of Customs, CGST and Central Excise posted at Jaipur airport, talked at length about his work, especially how he nabbed smugglers.
The host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan introduced Sudhir on the show and enquired more about him, and the kind of cases he had solved at the airport. Sudhir replied: “Last year I was part of the team involved in seizing 32-kg gold at the airport.” Bachchan also asked Sudhir did the raid scenes shown in films were realistic? And if not, can they be corrected? Sudhir replied that they were almost correct and raids were done in a highly secretive way.
Later, the host also talked about his films and gave credit to the writer, and said they were the hero of the film. Big B also asked Sudhir to sing during the show. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...