Amitabh Bachchan asks 'KBC 14' contestant if raid scenes are properly shot in movies

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Sudhir Sharma, Superintendent of Customs, CGST and Central Excise posted at Jaipur airport, talked at length about his work, especially how he nabbed smugglers.

The host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan introduced Sudhir on the show and enquired more about him, and the kind of cases he had solved at the airport. Sudhir replied: “Last year I was part of the team involved in seizing 32-kg gold at the airport.” Bachchan also asked Sudhir did the raid scenes shown in films were realistic? And if not, can they be corrected? Sudhir replied that they were almost correct and raids were done in a highly secretive way.

Later, the host also talked about his films and gave credit to the writer, and said they were the hero of the film. Big B also asked Sudhir to sing during the show. — IANS

#amitabh bachchan