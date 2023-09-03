Real to reel

Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s biopic on Michael Jackson will offer ‘the good, bad, and the ugly’ of the pop icon. The 57-year-old director has offered fans an insight into what they can expect from the eagerly awaited biopic, revealing that it’s his ‘next project’.
When asked about his aim, Fuqua explained, “It is for a better insight on Michael as an artiste, as a human being — the good, bad, and the ugly — and let people decide for themselves what they feel about Michael Jackson.”
Despite this, the project is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers’ strike and Antoine doesn’t know when things will move forwards. He shared: “I’m just kind of waiting to see where it all falls out.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy
The Sports Minister who is also the state secretary of DMK y...
Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies
Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1...
17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh
Brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon reportedly jumped in...
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant
The Tribunal deemed Pollitt unfit to hold a real estate and ...