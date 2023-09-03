Real to reel

IANS

Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s biopic on Michael Jackson will offer ‘the good, bad, and the ugly’ of the pop icon. The 57-year-old director has offered fans an insight into what they can expect from the eagerly awaited biopic, revealing that it’s his ‘next project’.

When asked about his aim, Fuqua explained, “It is for a better insight on Michael as an artiste, as a human being — the good, bad, and the ugly — and let people decide for themselves what they feel about Michael Jackson.”

Despite this, the project is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers’ strike and Antoine doesn’t know when things will move forwards. He shared: “I’m just kind of waiting to see where it all falls out.”