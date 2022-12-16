 'Realised the power of music early on' : The Tribune India

'Realised the power of music early on'

Piano virtuoso Shani Diluka is leading a high-flying life, and she is not complaining

'Realised the power of music early on'


Mona

Shani Diluka has many firsts to her credit. A Sri Lankan born in Monaco, she is the first ever artiste from the Indian subcontinent to get into Conservatoire de Paris, first to enter the prestigious Lake Como International Piano Academy, she is signed by the prestigious label Warner Classics as an exclusive artiste. Currently, one of the greatest pianists of her generation, Shani is knighted by France and Monaco!

Trained under the masters, Shani feels fortunate for the position she is in, and finds it her responsibility to share all the knowledge she has gathered over the decades.

In Chandigarh, on Thursday, for a concert organised by the French Embassy in India, Institut Français, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, the Chandigarh Cultural Department and Furtados, the piano virtuoso opens up on high-flying life.

Born to Sri Lankan parents, Shani was spotted as a music protege at the age of five under a programme set up by Princess Grace of Monaco to promote classical arts in her country. Each year music specialists visit kindergarten schools to find child prodigies on the basis of a series of tests over rhythm and melody. Her parents were reluctant as they wanted her to pursue academics but relented. After a year of exposure to all musical instruments, Shani found her calling in the piano!

Her training started right then, practising the piano after school, waking up early to keep up with academics. In fact, she barely slept. At 12, she was offered to pursue music in New York full time, but Shani and her parents opted out of it.

“I lived in Monte Carlo, Monaco, but my family was in Sri Lanka. It was hard for me to fathom how these two distinct worlds existed on the same planet. Education helped me make sense of it, while music became my identity,” says Shani.

Music was to continue for life, as Shani got into Paris Conservatory followed by training under masters at Vienna, Austria and Lake Como International Piano Academy. Calling Paris home now, for about 20 years, Shani travels the world – holding master classes and performing.

“I realised power of music early on. I played for my family, who were never exposed to western classics and responded positively to it. Music is the universal language of love and peace.”

Shani’s love for Indian classical music is as intense. “I have listened to Pandit Ravi Shankar extensively. While the construct is different, I feel western and Indian classical are quite similar.

In fact, when signed by Warner Classics, her first record was Cosmos: Beethoven & Indian Ragas. “Now, who would have guessed that Beethoven was interested in Upanishads? In his quest he was captivated by the translation of the Upanishads that was published in Germany in 1816.”

The piano hasn’t been an easy choice for Shani. For every new place, every new country she finds a new piece. “It’s like meeting a new friend each time. In some regions like India and Sri Lanka, due to humidity and other factors, it’s difficult to find a good piano. But for me this is an experience of meting someone new that I cherish.”

A regular in India, she often comes for master classes at Zubin Mehta Foundation. Shani has read Tagore extensively and is happy to perform at Tagore Theatre. Her performances take her all over the world.

“I am almost always on the move. It does get hectic adjusting to different scenarios. The temperature in Sri Lanka was 28 degree C, in Chandigarh it’s 14 and I will be going to Germany where it will be -2 degree. I find my energy from the performances and the joy that music brings to people!”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

5
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

6
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

7
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

8
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

9
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

10
Trending

16-year-old Hyderabad girl loses Rs 16 lakh to a cyber fraud while trying to sell her kidney online

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off balcony after attacking her with scissors

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus