Recalling those wild days

Thriller series Aranyak has completed one year. It premiered on December 10, 2021 on Netflix. Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with the series.
The story of Aranyak revolves around political ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity all surface as two mismatched hill station police officers navigate a web of suspects after a murder.
Raveena played Kasturi Dogra, an IPS officer from Himachal. Recently, on the occasion of Aranyak’s one year anniversary, Raveena became nostalgic while recalling her experience. She said, “I have rejected almost 20 projects before choosing Aranyak. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment.”
