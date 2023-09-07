Reception card invite goes viral as Parineeti, Raghav gear up for big day

IANS

The reception invite of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, has gone viral. The card is ivory and gold in colour. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24. During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur. The mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23. Reportedly, a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bollywood #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha