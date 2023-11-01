Kirti Dhiman shines in the MasterChef India Kitchen

Tribune News Service

The sizzle of pans and the aroma of spices fill the air as MasterChef India kicks off the heart-pounding competition to find the next culinary genius of the country. The stage is set with the top 12 contestants, who are showcasing their culinary prowess and challenging the normal standards to emerge as the ultimate MasterChef. The show is streaming from Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Sony LIV.

One of these talented individuals is Kriti Dhiman, from Gobindgarh, Punjab, who is a talented 23-year-old baker with big dreams. Her culinary journey began in the fifth grade when she was inspired by her father’s Sunday cooking sessions. Those special moments with her dad sparked her passion for cooking and set her on a path to explore the culinary arts.

The lockdown provided a unique opportunity for Kriti to take her culinary experiments to the next level. She started experimenting in the kitchen, and it quickly became a family affair with friendly cooking competitions. Kriti aspires to follow in the footsteps of renowned chefs like Ranveer Brar. Her ultimate goal is to establish herself as a trusted culinary expert and make a name for herself in the world of food. MasterChef India on Sony LIV, with Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra at the helm, boasts of a gastronomical extravaganza like no other.