Vijay Varma goes on a trip to Rishikesh after his recovery from Covid.

Vijay Varma was busy with shooting schedules all of last year and has now taken a short break to rejuvenate at a yoga retreat in Rishikesh, after his recovery from Covid. Says Vijay, “After a very busy year of shoots, I took this trip to Rishikesh that I feel was much needed. I am mesmerised by the peace and calm here. A yoga retreat was the best gift I could give to myself after all the Covid distress. After almost two years, I am really enjoying using this break to recharge my body.”
On the work front, Vijay Varma has Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Viacom’s untitled project by Sumit Saxena. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
