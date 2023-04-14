Reel challenge

Amazon miniTV — Amazon’s free video streaming service — recently dropped their crime drama series, Crimes Aaj Kal. The host of the show and popular actor Vikrant Massey recently revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes stories.

Vikrant shared, “I am hosting something after a very long time. Last time I did something like this was a couple of years ago. But, yes, considering this to be a different format, and doing it myself after so long was a challenge.” Elaborating on the creative process and grasping the pulse of the storyline, Vikrant added, “I spent a little bit of time with the director, Mr Subbu. He took me through the entire format of the show. And, yes, it made this entire experience a lot easier for me, as I really didn’t have time to prepare for it. I thoroughly enjoyed understanding the format and the story that we are trying to tell, which is youth-centric. It’s a new age crime story, which is inspired by true incidents and the team has already done a fabulous job.”

Crimes Aaj Kal is produced by Optimystix Productions and directed by Subbu.