Reel help!: Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud

Actress Anupama Solanki says that the Netflix series Jamtara, which talks about financial frauds, actually helped her in real life too.

She says, “It highlights that fraudsters often possess a level of cunning intelligence, necessitating that one must be even more astute to outsmart them. An instance from my personal experience during the Covid-19 lockdown exemplifies this. I sold a cupboard on OLX to free up space in my room, and a potential buyer quickly showed interest. He claimed to be an Army officer who had recently moved to Mumbai and urgently required the furniture, he conversed maturely and made an immediate offer without haggling. Initially, I was elated, though a hint of suspicion lingered. He even sent me a token payment of rupee one via Google Pay, further bolstering my trust. But it all turned out to be fraud.”

She adds, “This is precisely why I appreciate Jamatra on Netflix. Its portrayal of such schemes serves as a reminder for all to be vigilant against scams. While I do admire the show’s content, I believe that such informative series should also be available on YouTube, ensuring a wider reach and helping people protect their finances.”