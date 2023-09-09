Reel help!: Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud

Actress Anupama Solanki says that the Netflix series Jamtara, which talks about financial frauds, actually helped her in real life too.
She says, “It highlights that fraudsters often possess a level of cunning intelligence, necessitating that one must be even more astute to outsmart them. An instance from my personal experience during the Covid-19 lockdown exemplifies this. I sold a cupboard on OLX to free up space in my room, and a potential buyer quickly showed interest. He claimed to be an Army officer who had recently moved to Mumbai and urgently required the furniture, he conversed maturely and made an immediate offer without haggling. Initially, I was elated, though a hint of suspicion lingered. He even sent me a token payment of rupee one via Google Pay, further bolstering my trust. But it all turned out to be fraud.”
She adds, “This is precisely why I appreciate Jamatra on Netflix. Its portrayal of such schemes serves as a reminder for all to be vigilant against scams. While I do admire the show’s content, I believe that such informative series should also be available on YouTube, ensuring a wider reach and helping people protect their finances.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...