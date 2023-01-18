Reena Kapoor's Musical journey

Apart from acting, Reena Kapoor loves music and desires to play the harmonium. She says, “I used to attend satsangs of my guruji where singers from different places used to come and sing, and I used to love listening to those bhajans and always wished to play the harmonium like the people who used to play at the satsang. One day my guruji brought me a harmonium after learning about my desire and asked me to practice at home.”

She adds, “But even after months of practice, I couldn’t get the knack of it. Then one day, when I revisited my guruji’s ashram, I met a girl who had been singing and playing the harmonium since she was three. She was so good at the craft that it motivated me to learn the craft with all my heart.”