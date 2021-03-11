Reena Roy makes a rare appearance on television

This Saturday (August 20), Sony Entertainment Television’s kids’ singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2, will welcome the beautiful diva of the 70s, Reena Roy. The episode will celebrate the noteworthy work of the veteran actress in the ‘Reena Roy special’. Leaving no stone unturned, the contestants will give some magical performances as they will sing the superhit songs from her films. With many back-to-back hits, Reena Roy was amongst the famous actresses of her time.
Judge Himesh Reshammiya will be seen asking Reena Roy’s experience of working with the late Rishi Kapoor with whom she has given some of her most iconic performances.
Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Reena said, “I still remember the time when we shot Kya Naam Hain Tera song, where we had to perform a complicated step. He was not able to catch up with the step, so he got upset and sat in one corner. Even the producer and director failed to pacify him, so I walked up to him and explained that the ‘thumkas’ were meant for women and not for men, so he did not need to worry about that step. After that, he was all relaxed. I am so glad that we have so many fond memories together, which I will cherish forever.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...