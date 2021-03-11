Reena Roy makes a rare appearance on television

This Saturday (August 20), Sony Entertainment Television’s kids’ singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2, will welcome the beautiful diva of the 70s, Reena Roy. The episode will celebrate the noteworthy work of the veteran actress in the ‘Reena Roy special’. Leaving no stone unturned, the contestants will give some magical performances as they will sing the superhit songs from her films. With many back-to-back hits, Reena Roy was amongst the famous actresses of her time.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya will be seen asking Reena Roy’s experience of working with the late Rishi Kapoor with whom she has given some of her most iconic performances.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Reena said, “I still remember the time when we shot Kya Naam Hain Tera song, where we had to perform a complicated step. He was not able to catch up with the step, so he got upset and sat in one corner. Even the producer and director failed to pacify him, so I walked up to him and explained that the ‘thumkas’ were meant for women and not for men, so he did not need to worry about that step. After that, he was all relaxed. I am so glad that we have so many fond memories together, which I will cherish forever.”