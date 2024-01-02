‘References help us grow’

Rohit Choudhary, who was part of Gadar 2, will be seen in Journey. He talks about his experience in the entertainment industry

In the entertainment industry networking and references matter. What is your viewpoint?

I agree that in the initial years, one needs references and to showcase their talent. Networking is the key to making a place in this industry.

Merit has its value so does luck. But an actor with contacts often gets the opportunity. What is your viewpoint?

Talent always helps. If your relationships with people are good then you get the reference. If you get short listed for 3-4 roles then references help you.

Nepotism also exists no matter how much we deny. Any personal observation or experience?

In any industry, you will always give preference to your own, rest it’s the children’s choice whether they want to join the industry or not. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter doesn’t work in the industry, same is the case with Dharam ji’s daughter. Those star kids, who have the talent and are willing, would surely get the opportunities. But without talent no one can make a permanent space for himself or herself in this industry.

Not getting the right opportunity can be frustrating. How do you handle it?

If you don’t get the right opportunity at the right time then that also makes you unsuccessful. Luck matters a lot. You should never lose hope and you should always work hard. No one is a permanent king in this industry.

Acting is a very demanding profession. There is too much pressure to look good and fit. Do you agree?

For each and every profession in the world, we need a particular skill sets. In the acting world, acting comes first; looks and body come second. It’s only recently that we have started giving way too much importance to looks. Can you name a veteran actor who had six-packs? Dilip Kumar never had six-packs, right? When we talk about beauty and expressions, think of legends like Madhubala ji and the tragedy queen Meena Kumari. Despite cosmetic surgery, their charisma remains incomparable.

What is your fitness funda? How do you focus on nutrition?

Fitness is a lifestyle. Eat as much as you require and exercise daily. That’s it. It’s not rocket science. We just need to discipline ourselves. I eat home-cooked balanced meals—no junk, no alcohol. I also enjoy an aloo paratha with white butter every week.

Mental fitness is also important. What do you do to maintain your mental fitness?

I give more importance to mental health. It’s the mind that you put first in anything. Once you have your mind in place, you are ready for any battle.