 ‘References help us grow’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

One-to-one

‘References help us grow’

‘References help us grow’


Rohit Choudhary, who was part of Gadar 2, will be seen in Journey. He talks about his experience in the entertainment industry

In the entertainment industry networking and references matter. What is your viewpoint?

I agree that in the initial years, one needs references and to showcase their talent. Networking is the key to making a place in this industry.

Merit has its value so does luck. But an actor with contacts often gets the opportunity. What is your viewpoint?

Talent always helps. If your relationships with people are good then you get the reference. If you get short listed for 3-4 roles then references help you.

Nepotism also exists no matter how much we deny. Any personal observation or experience?

In any industry, you will always give preference to your own, rest it’s the children’s choice whether they want to join the industry or not. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter doesn’t work in the industry, same is the case with Dharam ji’s daughter. Those star kids, who have the talent and are willing, would surely get the opportunities. But without talent no one can make a permanent space for himself or herself in this industry.

Not getting the right opportunity can be frustrating. How do you handle it?

If you don’t get the right opportunity at the right time then that also makes you unsuccessful. Luck matters a lot. You should never lose hope and you should always work hard. No one is a permanent king in this industry.

Acting is a very demanding profession. There is too much pressure to look good and fit. Do you agree?

For each and every profession in the world, we need a particular skill sets. In the acting world, acting comes first; looks and body come second. It’s only recently that we have started giving way too much importance to looks. Can you name a veteran actor who had six-packs? Dilip Kumar never had six-packs, right? When we talk about beauty and expressions, think of legends like Madhubala ji and the tragedy queen Meena Kumari. Despite cosmetic surgery, their charisma remains incomparable.

What is your fitness funda? How do you focus on nutrition?

Fitness is a lifestyle. Eat as much as you require and exercise daily. That’s it. It’s not rocket science. We just need to discipline ourselves. I eat home-cooked balanced meals—no junk, no alcohol. I also enjoy an aloo paratha with white butter every week.

Mental fitness is also important. What do you do to maintain your mental fitness?

I give more importance to mental health. It’s the mind that you put first in anything. Once you have your mind in place, you are ready for any battle.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

10
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

GST collection rises by 10% to ~1.64L cr in Dec

GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala