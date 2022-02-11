As the winter makes skin dull, your skin needs a bit of rejuvenation

Dr Vikas Sharma

As we are approaching the last leg of the winter season, it’s the right time to balance the skin care routine for that glowing look for the upcoming spring. The winter is infamous for giving the skin a dull and dry complexion, so it’s no surprise your skin may be in need of a refresh.

The balancing act for the refreshing glow on the skin:

Do not over do home remedies

Home remedies are a good and easy way to pamper yourself at home but not each home remedy is suitable for all. Every product will show different effects based on one’s skin type and concerns. So, it is not guaranteed that if one product has done wonders for someone else’s skin, it will do the same for you. It is vital to understand your skin type and concerns before experimenting anything new.

Dermatological procedures

Hydra facial: It is a globally popular and safe multi-step procedure that can be customised according to your skin needs. It is designed to refresh or rejuvenate your skin without downtime or irritation. It consists of multiple steps, including cleansing, exfoliation of dead skin cells and infusion (infuses antioxidants, growth factors, collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid and other nutrients into the skin). Frequent sessions can restore the ideal skin health.

Dermaplaning: This treatment removes the superficial rough layer of skin by using a dermatome and encourages new cell growth. Dermaplaning can minimise fine lines, wrinkles, open pores, scars and discolouration. It is safe for most skin types – no need of anaesthesia, no downtime and minimal side effects.

Advanced pulsed photofacial: It is a procedure to reduce wrinkles, age spots, acne scars and blemishes as well as tighten skin and balance skin tone.

Medicated face masks: A medicated mask is one of the methods to condition the skin and give it a boost for a more youthful and radiant appearance. Face masks deliver ingredients deeper and more potently. Sensitivity test is a must in case of sensitive skin.

Plasma facial rejuvenation: Plasma facial treatment is perfect for this time of the year. Plasma facial contains growth factors that stimulate collagen production. Plasma facial helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles and creates skin texture and tone that is smoother, younger and better. The results are natural looking and can last longer.

Laser skin resurfacing rejuvenates the skin cell layers with precision. The new skin cells that form during healing give the skin a tighter, younger looking surface. You may be a good candidate for laser skin resurfacing if you have one or more of the following conditions:

Wrinkled or sun-damaged facial skin.

Vertical wrinkles around mouth.

Lines around the eyes and perhaps some skin laxity in the lower eyelid area.

Brown spots or blotchy skin discoloration

Certain precancerous skin growths.

Acne or chicken pox scars.

Superficial facial scars from a past injury.

Patients may have their skin resurfaced at almost any age. Certain other characteristics such as skin thickness and texture may influence whether one is a right candidate for laser resurfacing.

So always be proactive and modify your skin care routine according to the seasonal change.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)