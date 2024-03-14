'Rejection is part of life’ says Smriti Kalra, who is enjoying glory after Kaagaz 2

Savi Parmar

Smriti Kalra is currently enjoying the fame that her latest film Kaagaz 2 brought her. The actress has previously left a mark on television audiences with her appearances in hit shows like Suvreen Guggal, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and films like Cash and Darran Chhoo.

Smriti recounts her journey in the entertainment industry. She says, “I was in Delhi when I was offered my first show 12/24 Karol Bagh. After that I shifted to Mumbai. Though I acted in many series, I was always looking for something different, something challenging. In 2019, my debut film Cash was released on OTT, marking a significant milestone in my career. Experiencing that moment, I was filled with the realisation that acting is indeed my true calling. I was thrilled when my first theatrical release Kaagaz 2 finally happened.”

Talking about her film and the role she says,

“Tanisha, the character I portray in the movie, embodies the essence of modernity and depth through her passion for slam poetry. She serves as a nurturing figure, a confidante, and a pillar of support to Uday, the hero, who hails from a fractured family background. She touches the lives of those around her.”

When asked if she identifies with the character, she says, “I do relate to the character because I also write and scribble whatever comes to my mind. Director Satish Kaushik once noticed it and invited me to his office. After reading some of my work, he said, “You are my Tanisha, a girl with substance.” Kaagaz 2 is late actor-director Satish Kaushik’s last project.

On how she handles rejection and setbacks in her career, the actress says, “Rejection is part of life. Raat ke baad savera hota hai.”