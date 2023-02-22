Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & The Kashmir Files take away Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

ANI

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. Vivek took to Twitter and wrote, “This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for Best Actress.

Her husband Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra. Veteran actor Rekha was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin