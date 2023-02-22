Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & The Kashmir Files take away Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. Vivek took to Twitter and wrote, “This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.”
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for Best Actress.
Her husband Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra. Veteran actor Rekha was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry.
Here is the list of winners:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...