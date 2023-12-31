 Relatable experience: Actress Rasika Duggal talks about playing Kavya in ZEE5 series Humorously Yours : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  Relatable experience: Actress Rasika Duggal talks about playing Kavya in ZEE5 series Humorously Yours
One-to-one

Relatable experience: Actress Rasika Duggal talks about playing Kavya in ZEE5 series Humorously Yours

Relatable experience: Actress Rasika Duggal talks about playing Kavya in ZEE5 series Humorously Yours

Rasika Duggal



Did you draw inspiration from any real-life people for your role in the series Humorously Yours?

Well, this is a very slice-of-life series. It doesn’t require much preparation. Just by living life, you already have a sense of this. Kavya and Vipul are an urban married couple living in Mumbai, navigating the madness of the city while trying to further their own careers and living with each other. It’s a very relatable experience. I live in Mumbai with my husband, so for this role I didn’t really have to look for inspiration. I meet these kind of people very often. I have a lot of friends who are stand-up comics, so it’s already a part of my life.

Humorously Yours explores the complexities of life, marriage and friendships. Can you recall a personal incident that relates to the themes portrayed in the series?

Well, there are many. For example, I have a lot of friends who are stand-up comics. It’s great fun to be around them because there is never a dull moment. They’re always holding up the energy of a group. However, living with a person like that is a different story, where every moment you have to turn to them and say, ‘this is not a joke’. So, those are things that I’ve experienced in my life, which I’ve seen in the script also. It is a very relatable series.

How do you maintain balance between humour and the more serious aspects of life portrayed in the series?

The script does a great job of it. TVF and its writing balance these two aspects very beautifully. It’s very inclusive and collaborative. Everybody’s encouraged to contribute with their ideas. I didn’t have to work towards that; the script already had the balance.

Were there any specific challenges you faced while filming that turned into a memorable moment?

This shoot is different from most of the other stuff I do. I almost feel like it’s a paid holiday because it’s so much fun. It’s very collaborative, and TVF is very inclusive. I don’t think there were any challenges for me.

Were there any scenes in the series that particularly resonated with you personally?

A lot of what Vipul goes through is very relatable for an actor, especially the freelance nature of his job. It’s similar as an actor and as a stand-up comic, where you don’t know where your next gig is going to come from. The script captures those moments very well.

How do you think the series sheds light on often overlooked aspects of life?

I think the show beautifully captures the life of an artiste and the challenges that come with it. It also portrays the relationship between a married couple trying to navigate the challenges of a big city, which is very relatable concept.

Have you ever faced a particularly challenging situation in your career before?

This career is full of challenges, and there’s a new challenge each day. Making choices and navigating through a unique journey is a constant challenge for an actor.

How do you unwind and inject humour into your own life after portraying complex characters?

I surround myself with friends who have an intelligent and ironic sense of humour. That’s how I keep things light and simple.

