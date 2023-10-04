Relatable story

ANI

Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to come up with his upcoming film 12th Fail. Sharing incidents about his student life Vikrant said, “I wish I had more time for my student journey because when I was a student and got admission to college, I was already working. I could not spend much time in college but somehow I managed to graduate. I have very few memories of the classroom. He added, “My college principal understood my financial condition and supported me. I continued appearing from the college without any correspondence.”

About the film, he said, “12th Fail is everyone’s story, as you must have seen in the tagline. This is inspired by millions of true stories, this is a big responsibility. The kind of stories I do are mostly the stories of common people and you will see the same in this movie. We create people’s stories and try to be the language of the people. Earlier, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s production house took to their Instagram handle and treated fans with an interesting motion poster.