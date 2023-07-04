Release date of Ranbir-starrer Animal deferred to December 1; no clash with Gadar 2, OMG 2

— IANS

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller film Animal is ready to roar, but the beast will unleash its fangs on the revised release date of December 1. The makers have furnished the reason behind shifting the date, so that the audience gets a more polished film in theatres, much to their delight.

The film has avoided a theatrical clash with the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2.

Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri, is directed by Sandeep Reddy, the director who has helmed big Telugu hits such as Arjun Reddy, and Hindi films such as Kabir Singh.

This additional time would allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film met the highest standards of excellence. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and would be released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.