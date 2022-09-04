Deepshikha Nagpal brings moddak for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho team

The month of festivities is here with Ganpati celebrations. Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, welcomed Bappa with much excitement this year.
To make this festival special, she prepared prasad for her co-stars. The actress says, “I have been bringing Ganesh Ji home for the past 19 years and this is the 20th year. I try to make it as special as possible from the decoration to the arrival and prasad. All my friends and family come together and attend the aarti and visit my home to take Bappa’s blessing.” She continues, “As most of my co-stars were busy shooting, they couldn’t come home. So, I decided to prepare some prasad for them as a piece of Bappa’s blessing. Everyone on the sets loves eating sweets, so I made Bappa’s favourite modak for everyone. They loved it. I hope that Bappa blesses me and our show and we get to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the same excitement every year.”
