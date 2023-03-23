Remake of Soorarai Pottru

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The film also stars actress Radhika Madan. Along with it, the actor has revealed the release date — September 1, 2023.
