Manoj Bajpayee narrates India's Covid-19 vaccine journey in the documentary The Vial

India’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has proven to be the largest in the world. To shed light on this journey, History TV18 is set to launch a documentary titled The Vial: India’s Vaccine Story on March 24, 2023, at 8 pm. The 60-minute documentary has been narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee.

It features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adar Poonawalla (CEO, Serum Institute of India), Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Dr Sumit Agarwal (scientist, ICMR), Dr. Shamika Ravi (public policy expert), among others.

Manoj Bajpayee shares, “India’s Covid-19 vaccine story is a remarkable accomplishment for the country, and we all should be aware as well as proud of it. This film is a tribute to our healthcare professionals and frontline workers, who produced the vaccines in record time and executed the campaign. I am honoured to be a part of this documentary.”