On the 49th death anniversary of noted Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi today, his family recollects fond memories

Very few Punjabi poets have got the love and affection across the world like Shiv Kumar Batalvi; on his 49th death anniversary today his wife Arun Batalvi recollects fond memories. Says Arun, “His grand poetic performance were mainly held in London and other cities. I believe he is always by my side.”
She recalls how once Shiv wrote on their son Vicky’s notebook ‘Arun mere sache moti mein ucheri taleem nahin hasal ker sakya te tussi mere bachean nu educate karna hai...’
“I managed to publish two books of Shiv while eight were released by him earlier. After his demise, his admirers gave us genuine support for which I remain indebted always.” — SD Sharma
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...