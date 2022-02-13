Remembering Lata didi on Swarna Swar Bharat

Zee TV recently premiered a first-of-its-kind, devotional singing reality show— Swarna Swar Bharat. Recently music director Amar Haldipur graced the show as a special guest alongside the judges for the Lata Mangeshkar tribute special episode.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, Amar Haldipur mentioned, “Lata ji took Indian music to new heights! The big void that she has left in our hearts can never be filled, but her music will live on forever. I must mention that she was a legendary singer and whenever she used to visit the sets for recording music, the ambiance used to change. We always saw her as Saraswati Maa, and we’ll miss her dearly.”

While paying a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar added, “Lata didi was the one who introduced me to various other music directors. I remember how she used to call all the popular music directors, like Naushad saheb, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Pancham da and she would always recommend me. She was my support system when I decided to enter the music industry.”