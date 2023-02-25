Remembering Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary

Sridevi, the enigmatic actor in the Hindi film industry, passed away five years back. The undisputed queen of the silver screen left some unforgettable performances for the audience. From Chandni to Sashi...Let us take a trip down memory lane.

Early success

Sadma

Remake of a Tamil movie, this film established Sridevi as one of the most powerful actors at a very early stage of her Hindi film career.

Setting trends

Chandni

Her look in this film set a fashion trend back in the 80s. Helmed by Yash Chopra, this movie is also celebrated for its music.

Being versatile

Mr India

From the famous song Hawa Hawai to Kaate Nehi Katte, Sridevi showed her versatility in this blockbuster.

Comic timing

ChaalBaaz

Sridevi played twin characters in this movie. Sridevi’s comic timing came to the fore in this one and she was widely appreciated.

Double the joy

Lamhe

Teaming up with her Chandni director Yash Chopra one more time, Sridevi played a double role in this movie. For playing the dual roles of mother and daughter, Sridevi won accolades.

Comeback mode

English Vinglish

After a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi made a pleasant comeback with Gauri Shinde’s directorial debut English Vinglish. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International film festival. — ANI