Remembering Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary

Sridevi, the enigmatic actor in the Hindi film industry, passed away five years back. The undisputed queen of the silver screen left some unforgettable performances for the audience. From Chandni to Sashi...Let us take a trip down memory lane.
Early success
Sadma
Remake of a Tamil movie, this film established Sridevi as one of the most powerful actors at a very early stage of her Hindi film career.
Setting trends
Chandni
Her look in this film set a fashion trend back in the 80s. Helmed by Yash Chopra, this movie is also celebrated for its music.
Being versatile
Mr India
From the famous song Hawa Hawai to Kaate Nehi Katte, Sridevi showed her versatility in this blockbuster.
Comic timing
ChaalBaaz
Sridevi played twin characters in this movie. Sridevi’s comic timing came to the fore in this one and she was widely appreciated.
Double the joy
Lamhe
Teaming up with her Chandni director Yash Chopra one more time, Sridevi played a double role in this movie. For playing the dual roles of mother and daughter, Sridevi won accolades.
Comeback mode
English Vinglish
After a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi made a pleasant comeback with Gauri Shinde’s directorial debut English Vinglish. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International film festival. — ANI
Boney shares unseen pictures with Sridevi
Boney Kapoor took to social media and shared a bunch of throwback pictures with his late wife Sridevi on Friday (February 24). The legendary actress had passed away on the same date in 2018 in Dubai. He dropped a black and white picture with Sridevi from 1984. Along with it, Boney wrote, “My first picture …… 1984.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...