Arjun Kanungo is 'Artist of The Month' on MTV Beats

MTV Beats has crowned pop music sensation Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month. Bringing his debut studio album ‘Industry’ exclusively for his fans on MTV Beats, witness the melodious singer jam to some of his personal favourites such as Wapas Aa Jao, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and more.
The song Ek Dafa is the fusion remix of the composition Chinnama that gained him critical acclaim. Arjun said, “As an artiste, the changing dynamics in the industry and new trends give me an opportunity to not only experiment with a variety of genres, but also cater to fans’ ever-changing tastes and preferences. Keeping the same in mind, I composed Ek Dafa which is a remix of the popular Chinnamma Chilakkamma song.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...