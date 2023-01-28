Arjun Kanungo is 'Artist of The Month' on MTV Beats

MTV Beats has crowned pop music sensation Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month. Bringing his debut studio album ‘Industry’ exclusively for his fans on MTV Beats, witness the melodious singer jam to some of his personal favourites such as Wapas Aa Jao, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and more.

The song Ek Dafa is the fusion remix of the composition Chinnama that gained him critical acclaim. Arjun said, “As an artiste, the changing dynamics in the industry and new trends give me an opportunity to not only experiment with a variety of genres, but also cater to fans’ ever-changing tastes and preferences. Keeping the same in mind, I composed Ek Dafa which is a remix of the popular Chinnamma Chilakkamma song.”