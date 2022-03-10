Renee Zellweger to headline World War II drama series ‘Avenger Field’

PTI

Academy Award-winner Renee Zellweger is set to star in Avenger Field, which is in development stage at the streamer Peacock. News of the series comes hot on the heels as the debut of the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam, a true crime drama in which Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp.

Avenger Field, a one-hour drama, comes from writer Felicia D Henderson and is backed by MGM Television, Zellweger’s Big Picture Co, Toluca Pictures and North Rose Pictures. The show is said to be in the same vein as 2016 movie Hidden Figures and celebrates the brave women (and men) who executed a clandestine all-female US Air Force programme called the WASPS to battle Hitler’s evil plans.

Inspired by the true story of WASPS leader Jackie Cohran, to be played by Zellweger, and the diverse group of women as brave as the astronauts from The Right Stuff, these women fought the system. —