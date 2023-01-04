Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Monday after a snow plow accident. He remains in the intensive care unit in critical, but stable condition. Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the weather-related accident during the morning of New Year’s Day. After being transferred to a nearby medical center, Renner underwent surgery.
Jeremy’s representative issued a statement that read, “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.” — ANI
Anil Kapoor wishes him speedy recovery
Anil Kapoor, who will be seen with Jeremy Renner in Dieney+ series Rennervations, took to Twitter and wished his co-star a speedy recovery. Anil sent his best wishes and a virtual hug to the two-time Oscar nominee. “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner,” the 66-year-old actor wrote on Twitter alongside a photo with the Marvel star. TMS
