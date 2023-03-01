Renowned artist Jagannath Panda believes Chandigarh should be the hub for all creative souls

Gurgaon-based artist Jagannath Panda was in Chandigarh to deliver an audio-visual presentation, Different Perspectives, on Tuesday. It was organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with Indian Creative Minds, Delhi,at the auditorium of Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector-10.
Says Panda, "I think Chandigarh should be the hub for artists."
The 51-year-old runs Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art in his home state, Odisha. Among recent engagements in Odisha, Panda has curated massive public art events during the Bhubaneswar Art Trail 2018. He adds, “The day artisans in India become aware of their ancestral inheritance and not see themselves as mere karigars, our creative space will be richer."
Panda is an alumnus MFA in sculpture from the Royal College of Arts London in 2002. He had solo shows in Tokyo, London, Berlin and San Francisco. Panda's works are also in several collections such as the GVK Mumbai International Airport and Mori Art Museum, Fukuoka, Japan.
