Renowned artiste Madhup Mudgal loves to perform in City Beautiful where he has a host of memories to cherish

Hindustani classical vocalist, Madhup Mudgal, Padma Shri, has a long association with City Beautiful. He fondly recalls his very first visit with Pandit Jasraj back in 1967 and then accompanying his guru Kumar Gandharva on the tanpura a few years later, and numerous other times, including with Gandharva Choir, and visiting his elder brother and friends over the years. The openness of the place and heart-warming people have always made Pandit Mudgal come back, again and again.

This time around, it’s Indian National Theatre in association with Durga Das Foundation’s Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya that brings the khayal and bhajan gayak back to Chandigarh. “The Tribune has always been the landmark of this beautiful city,” says the vocalist, composer, conductor of famous Gandharva Choir and a guru at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. Any role amongst these that gives him more satisfaction? “I love it all. Teaching gives a different kind of satisfaction, being in one’s own room, own atmosphere, with disciples…It’s a different kind of joy!”

Pure joy

A family rich in classical tradition, and now generation next — his daughters Sawani and Arushi — are also following the family’s love for art. So, is he a revered figure? “Oh no, they really take me to task. I find my best support system as well as criticism right at home,” he chuckles.

If khayal and bhajan are his forte, he is open to pop as well as Punjabi music. “I like the beats and how different ragas make the base for countless Punjabi numbers. But it’s classical music that goes deeper than the surface and gives unparalleled anand. Classical music is touching and gives immense joy to the singer as well as the listener,” he says.

Interestingly, Pandit Mudgal enjoys his performances in a different way when abroad. “When you go for an artiste’s performance, you must give your next couple of hours solely to him or her. The rapt attention elevates their mood.” While in India, people take out their phones to record or carry on with worldly affairs, abroad he finds there is pin-drop silence, which is heartening.

Embracing traditions

Although the biggest influence on him remains that of his guru Kumar Gandharva, he is all for embracing other beautiful traditions. “Sticking to a gharana is very important in the beginning of one’s journey. But just as in a garden all flowers are beautiful, thanks to YouTube, one can gather different experiences. That’s how guruji taught us too — take the raga that a particular gharana does the best with and make it your own style.”

While he did miss performing due to the ongoing pandemic, it also meant unparalleled growth. “I am very sad for the loss of life. I too was down with Covid, but the artiste in me loved the peace the lockdown offered.” As the world stood still, Pandit Mudgal worked on his compositions.

Music is his life, but he is pretty fond of films too. And had classical not been his route, he sees himself as a drummer or a sportsman!