Renowned rapper and actor Chaitnya Sharma talks about Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti

Renowned rapper and actor Chaitnya Sharma was recently seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti. It is a very unusual adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and set in the India of the 90s.

Chaitnya enjoyed playing Lakshman Das Tripathi aka Lucky. One of the reasons why he loved being a part of this play was that it celebrated love and marriage in true, cinematic style.

He says, “Even though this is a comedy, it does not trivialise love and the concept of marriage. There is this stereotypical notion about marriage that it jails people for life. I think, only if you take the institution seriously, should you consider it and then learn to enjoy it for what it’s worth and speak about it with responsibility and respect. I think it’s a beautiful institution, for those who believe in long-term commitment.”