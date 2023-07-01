Reopening a painful chapter

The Kanpur Files, a docu-drama on the 1984 riots, promises to provide victims’ harrowing accounts.
GM Foundation’s production house Global Middas Capital (GMC) will be making a docu-drama, titled The Kanpur Files-1984 Sikh Genocide.
According to the producer, Inder Preet Singh, the film will be based on true events. The mass killings, looting and violent incidents against the Sikhs in Kanpur during the 1984 riots will be depicted with facts, evidence, witnesses in this docu-drama. The release date of the film Kanpur Files — 1984 Sikh Massacre is likely to be October 31.
