Celebs mourn the sudden demise of Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta, best known for his role in Goodfellas, passed away on Thursday (May 26). The actor was 67. News of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, who revealed that Ray passed away in his sleep while in a hotel in the Dominican Republic where he was to shoot for the film Dangerous Waters. Ray’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Fans as well as Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief.

Ray liotta with robert de niro and (R) lorraine bracco in goodfellas

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra shared the news of the actor’s passing along with a heartbreak emoji. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also took to their Instagram Stories and shared pictures.

Jennifer Lopez, who worked with Ray in Shades of Blue, posted a long note that read, “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … The first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella...”

Ray’s co-stars in Goodfellas, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, also paid tributes to the late actor. While Joe Pesci said, “God is a Goodfella and so is Ray”, Robert De Niro wrote, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.” Taron Egerton, Ray’s co-star in Black Bird wrote on Instagram, “I stepped on the sets of Black Bird in May last year deeply excited that I would be working with Ray Liotta and even more excited that he would be playing my father. He was keeping to himself. Protecting his energy and his performance. I didn’t know how to approach him as I didn’t want to intrude.”

Actress Lorraine Bracco tweeted, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about Ray. I can be anywhere in the world and people tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same… Ray Liotta.” Josh Brolin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Seth Rogan, Martin Scorsese, Jeffrey Wright and many others also mourned demise of Ray Liotta.— TMS