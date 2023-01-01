Rest in peace

ANI

Canadian country music icon Ian Tyson, who found his greatest renown as half of the ‘60s folk-singing duo Ian and Sylvia, passed away aged 89 due to ongoing health complications. Ian and Sylvia’s most famous song, the Tyson-penned Four Strong Winds, released in 1963, became a folk standard.

Emmy award-winning journalist and celebrity interviewer, Barbara Walters, passed away aged 93. She conducted interviews with the most prominent figures across politics and entertainment, from Katherine Hepburn to Monica Lewinsky to Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat. She was the highest-paid television journalist at one time, earning as much as $12 million per year at ABC, where she worked from 1976 until her retirement from ABC News and from her popular show The View in May 2014. She won a Daytime Emmy in 1975 for Today and shared a News and Documentary Emmy for her work at ABC on coverage of the turn of the millennium.

TV writer-director-producer and guitarist with the popular L.A. band Dick and Jane Family Orchestra Richard Ross has passed away aged 70 of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. Dick and Jane Family Orchestra, a punk-meets-cabaret-meets-folk band was led by Ross and his wife, Jane Cantillon. They frequently donated their services to charitable events. Ross is survived by his wife, Jane and his stepdaughter, Genevieve.