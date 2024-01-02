Retail therapy goes sour

IANS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared to be having a heated row as they shopped for expensive jewellery. The couple are currently holidaying in St Bart’s and were spotted indulging in a spot of retail therapy as they stepped out to the high end boutiques in the capital of Gustavia.

The duo were seen shopping for expensive items from Bulgari with Jennifer trying on key pieces while Ben took photos of her wearing them. However, at one point the trip appeared to become too much as Ben looked stressed out and anxious, throwing his hands in the air as he had a heated exchange with a tense looking Jennifer. The tension didn’t appear to last long, however, as they were quickly seen posing for selfies together and kissing one another on the lips.