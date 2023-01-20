'Retail therapy works for me'

What was your first break as a writer?

I was very fortunate to start my career with the show Navya on Star Plus. I wrote the story for it and it was such an amazing experience.

Have you taken any professional training in writing?

On the contrary, I have a MBA degree from University of Southampton, UK and had a very different life plan. As a child I loved creating stories and I feel my over-active mind is what helps me in creating new content. I can confidentially say I have come very far but still have a long way to go.

What kind of story writing do you specialise in?

I am often asked this but I don’t think I have an inclination to a particular genre. I have written romantic shows, youth-centric shows, non-fiction, supernatural show and emotional dramas as well. I enjoy taking up challenges and doing something new. My forever favourite thing about writing would be to build on human emotions which could be romance or emotions.

What is the current project that you are writing?

I am developing a few concepts for different networks and also working on something for OTT. Hopefully, it should be on air soon.

Have you ever been offered any acting project?

Yes, I have but I don’t have a bone in my body that can act, and neither the inclination. I enjoy being behind the camera more than in front of it.

Artistes in the entertainment industry hardly get any long holidays. How do you make up for that?

For me as a writer I can work from anywhere, so many of our holidays have been working holidays for me but because of Ssudeep’s (her husband who is a TV actor) schedule, we can only manage short breaks when he is shooting. But we make it a point to take long holidays between his shows.

What makes you happy in life?

My idea of happiness is being in a state of extreme comfort with your loved ones. Also, keeping yourself positive and content is the key to happiness.

Define love.

Love is a feeling that makes us happy but not when it’s not reciprocated.

Two things that perk up your mood?

Spending time with my son and my husband for sure lifts my spirits. Another good way to lift my mood is to take me shopping. Retail therapy is the kind of therapy that works best for me.