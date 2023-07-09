Return gift

On her birthday, Elnaaz Norouzi announced that she would be a part of Made in Heaven Season 2. Elnaaz says, “The greatest gift I could get for my birthday is success, and I feel that being part of Made in Heaven Season 2 this year gives me all the reasons to celebrate.”
On the professional front, Elnaaz was last seen in Kandahar along with Gerard Butler, and she will soon be seen in Made in Heaven Season 2. Elnaaz also has a couple of other projects lined up, like Sangeen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her Tamil special number in the movie Devil with Kalyan Ram.
