Return of Dayaben

The iconic character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved characters of the show.

The role was essayed by actress Disha Vakani, who has been missing from the screen for over four years now. While there have been several reports of Disha making a comeback on TMKOC, show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed that Dayaben will be soon seen in the show. He also added that he is not sure if Disha Vakani will return to the screen as Dayaben or if they will have to find a new actress to replace her in the show.

Asit said, “We have no reason to not get back Dayaben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. But now that things have got better, in 2022 we are going to bring back the character of Dayaben.”