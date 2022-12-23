Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor reunite in Anees Bazmee's next

The hit jodi of brothers Ram and Lakhan, played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, will be back to repeat their magic soon!

The actors have reportedly been signed by Anees Bazmee for his next film, titled Chor Police. For

the unversed, Ram Lakhan, which starred Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the titular roles, was one of the best movies of the ’90s. The duo had collaborated in many other films, including Parinda, Trimurti, Karma and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

In Chor Police, Anil will reportedly play a thief and Jackie will be seen as a policeman. Both the actors believe that the script actually called for their reunion. Written by Anees Bazmee and Pattu Parekh, it is speculated to be an out-and-out comedy around the families of cops and thieves. Everything is yet to be finalised beside the script and the lead actors.