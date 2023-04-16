Reyaansh Chaddha joins Dil Diyaan Gallaan as the charismatic Dollar

Sony SAB’s family drama Dil Diyaan Gallaan with its heart warming narrative and emotional storyline about a Punjabi family has been winning hearts. The show recently completed 100 episodes. As Ria (Hema Sood) and Veer (Paras Arora) are about to get engaged in the upcoming episodes, the Brar household will be embroiled in a web of intricate emotions.
In an exciting turn of events, the show is set to witness the entry of Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha), a Punjabi man who is outgoing, craves attention, and easily wins the affection of those around him. He has a penchant for showing off, constantly boasting about himself, and harbours a dream of finding love with a non-resident Indian (NRI) to fulfil his ultimate desire of relocating abroad. Dollar will play a significant part in the love story of Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) and Veer. It will be interesting to see how his presence complicates the lives of Veer, Amrita and Ria.
Reyaansh says,“Playing the character of Dollar, who is flamboyant and wears his heart on his sleeve, is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait for viewers to witness how Dollar’s entry adds a new dimension to the show. I am ecstatic to be a part of a show like Dil Diyan Gallaan.”
