Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to finally tie the knot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now officially drawing closer with the actors set to tie to knot at the end of this month. It will be an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in Mumbai, which will be followed by a grand reception in Delhi and then again in Mumbai. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai during the first week of October. After many delays due to the pandemic and shooting commitments, they are finally set to get married. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...