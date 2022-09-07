Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to finally tie the knot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now officially drawing closer with the actors set to tie to knot at the end of this month. It will be an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in Mumbai, which will be followed by a grand reception in Delhi and then again in Mumbai. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then conclude in Mumbai during the first week of October. After many delays due to the pandemic and shooting commitments, they are finally set to get married. — TMS