Ananya Panday will make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday is set to make her digital debut with Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The actress will play the lead role. In a video by Varun Dhawan, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling him on the nuances of fashion.

A billionaire fashionista, Bae (Ananya Panday), is disowned by her ultra-rich family. For the first time, she has to fend for herself. She overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she truly is. The show, a Dharmatic Entertainment production, has been directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who also co-wrote the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.