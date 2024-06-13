Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy, others to take masterclasses at 18th MIFF

ANI

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will feature interesting panel discussions with filmmaker Richie Mehta, Nemil Shah, Alphonse Roy and Georges Schwizgebel.

The biennial film festival organised by the NFDC, which focuses on short films, documentaries and animation films, will also see several interesting masterclasses and panel discussions addressing a wide range of conversations around diverse filmmaking techniques and formats. MIFF is all set to take place from June 15 to 21 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai.

Among those scheduled at the 18th MIFF, are Nemil Shah, a 28-year-old filmmaker who won a Nation Award for his short film Dal Bhat. He will conduct a masterclass with Alphonse Roy, the wildlife cinematographer celebrated for his exceptional work on documentaries such as Treasure Seekers: Tibet's Hidden Kingdom and Man Eaters of India among others.

Award-winning animation film director Georges Schwizgebel will take masterclasses on animation and documentary filmmaking. The festival will also see Richie Mehta in conversation with veteran filmmaker Ketan Mehta, Emmy nominated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai