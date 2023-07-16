Ricky Kej attends banquet dinner in France for PM Modi

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej on Friday attended the banquet dinner that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in France.
Taking to Twitter, Ricky shared a couple of selfies from the event and wrote, “Wow! Our Hon’ble Prime minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Louvre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead.”
