Ridhi Dogra talks about her big break in Lakadbaggha

The makers of upcoming thriller Lakadbaggha revealed that Ridhi Dogra will be playing a CBI officer in the show. It will release on January 13. Ridhi’s character’s name is Akshara D’Souza and she is a law-abiding woman. She will be seen performing some stunts in the movie opposite Anshuman Jha. The film also stars Milind Soman, Paresh Pahuja and Kharaj Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Ridhi says, “Akshara is a tough cop. She has a story running parallel to Arjun played by Anshuman. I call her the grey character between the ‘white’ that is Arjun and ‘black’ that is Aryan. She stands for her no nonsense, strong work ethics. The film has some serious hand-to-hand combat action. The music by Simon Fransquet is one of the heroes of the film. So is the cinematography by French DOP Jean-Marc. It was truly special to be at the premiere in Kolkata at KIFF.”