Saptrishi Ghosh shares his passion for bikes

Saptrishi Ghosh loves bikes. He says, “My love for bikes goes back to my college days. I was not given any bike or rather I wasn’t allowed to go for a bike ride because my grandmother was against it. Though my father had a scooter, he wasn’t enthused about buying me a two-wheeler. I was not even given a bicycle. When I had the money, I first bought Pulsar 150 CC and then bought a Jawa Classic 300 CC.”

The actor adds, “I have not done long- distance trips as I don’t get enough time. I have been to Nasik and little beyond that and did overnight camping at Patta Fort. Riding is therapeutic for me. It’s my way of channelising my energy in one place. It brings discipline and determination. Because when you are riding for long hours your body might give up, your fingers, knees, legs, back, everything pains. But we still ride. It’s always a great feeling riding a bike.”