Right Click Production’s film ‘Who Am I’ (KoAham) was screened at the Tagore Theatre and Piccadilly Square in Sector 34, Chandigarh, recently

Tribune News Service

Right Click Production’s film Who Am I (Ko Aham) was screened at the Tagore Theatre and Piccadilly Square in Sector 34, Chandigarh, recently. This 124-minute film was well-liked and appreciated by the people. About his role in the film, actor Chetan Sharma of Sacred Games 2 said, “I am playing the role of Bhavya, a curious student from a small town who has an interest in philosophy.”

The film also stars newcomer Rishika Chandni, along with Panchayat actor Shashi Verma, Munna Bhai MBBS fame Surendra Rajan and Hemendra Sharma. Director Shirish Khemaria says the film is based on the banks of Narmada and talks about love, friendship, family and relationships. Producer Shirish Prakash shares that positive response from the audience and appreciation of the critics has boosted their spirits.

The film has so far been screened or selected for screening at prestigious film festivals in London, Australia, USA, Spain, Canada, Israel and Germany.