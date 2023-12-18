Right in the ACT: Here’s a look at some of the outstanding portrayals on OTT this year

Authentic portrayal

Wamiqa Gabbi — Jubilee

Wamiqa Gabbi’s subtle and authentic portrayal adds layers of depth to her character Niloufer, distinguishing her amidst the exceptional ensemble. This standout performance contributed to making Jubilee one of the most cherished series of 2023.

Emotional versatility

Babil Khan — The Railway Men

Babil’s captivating role in The Railway Men highlights his acting prowess, as he engaged viewers with his emotional versatility. His portrayal in the series pays homage to his late father, talented actor Irrfan Khan.

Tumultuous world

Gulshan Devaiah — Guns & Gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah’s role in “Guns and Gulaabs” was appreciated by the audience. His portrayal of Char Cut Atmaram in a tumultuous world of deals and gangsters added a memorable touch to the character, skillfully blending humour and sheer insanity.

Sporty spirit

Saiyami Kher — Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher’s graceful and captivating portrayal in Ghoomer demonstrated her talent, creating a lasting impression on the audience. Her role as a paraplegic cricketer not only showcased the actress’s acting prowess, but also served as inspiration for many sports enthusiasts, encouraging them to believe in themselves.

Serial killer

Vijay Varma — Dahaad

Vijay Varma’s role in Dahaad connected with viewers, establishing him as a versatile and talented actor. His portrayal of a psychopathic serial killer in the series left quite a mark.

Flawless act

Manoj Bajpayee — Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s outstanding performance made Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai into a memorable cinematic experience. His flawless acting skills ensure that each of his film scores with the audience.

Relatable depiction

Vikrant Massey — 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey’s genuine and relatable depiction in 12th Fail struck a chord with viewers. This performance stands as another career peak for Vikrant, with his sincere and compelling acting reflecting his unwavering dedication to his craft, earning admiration from audiences, industry insiders and critics alike.

Top notch

Kareena Kapoor — Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor’s captivating demeanor and compelling portrayal in Jaane Jaan play a pivotal role in the film’s triumph, establishing it as one of the standout productions of the year. Kareena’s top notch performance, displaying a diverse range of emotions, adds joy and depth to the thriller.