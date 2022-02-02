Rihanna is pregnant and fans can’t keep calm. While there were speculations earlier but RiRi managed to keep the world guessing until she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with beau A$AP Rocky. The singer has put weeks of speculation to rest as she stepped out on the streets of NYC with A$AP Rocky flaunting her baby bump.

Fans are gushing over Rihanna’s pregnant look. While one fan wrote, “I’m still in awe… I’m so overwhelmed with happiness@rihanna x @asaprocky”, another fan mentioned, “Rihanna is truly an inspiration.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for over a decade and they started dating very recently. They had collaborated for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012. Finally confirming their relationship in May 2021, Rocky had said in a media interaction, “So much better when you got ‘the one’. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

#rihanna