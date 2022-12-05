Will Smith has got a rave review for his latest film Emancipation from none other than Rihanna.

Will Smith, who slapped the comedian Chris Rock earlier this year at the 94th Academy Awards, has got a rave review for his latest film Emancipation from none other than Rihanna.
Walking the red carpet for Emancipation earlier this week, the actor, 54, shared the music superstar's reaction to his film after she attended a private screening of it with some of his other star-studded group of friends in October.
"Rihanna loved the cinematography. She could not get over the look of the film and how it felt," Smith said. The Aladdin star then added that he also got a pretty good idea of what his friends who attended the screening, including Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, A$AP Rocky and Kenya Barris, also thought of the movie. Set during the American Civil War, Emancipation follows a man named Peter, played by Smith, who escapes slavery and sets out on a quest for freedom. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested