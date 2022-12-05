Will Smith has got a rave review for his latest film Emancipation from none other than Rihanna.

Will Smith, who slapped the comedian Chris Rock earlier this year at the 94th Academy Awards, has got a rave review for his latest film Emancipation from none other than Rihanna.

Walking the red carpet for Emancipation earlier this week, the actor, 54, shared the music superstar's reaction to his film after she attended a private screening of it with some of his other star-studded group of friends in October.

"Rihanna loved the cinematography. She could not get over the look of the film and how it felt," Smith said. The Aladdin star then added that he also got a pretty good idea of what his friends who attended the screening, including Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, A$AP Rocky and Kenya Barris, also thought of the movie. Set during the American Civil War, Emancipation follows a man named Peter, played by Smith, who escapes slavery and sets out on a quest for freedom. — IANS